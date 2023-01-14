Britain | Public health care is experiencing a winter of crisis in Britain

The problems of the public healthcare system NHS have escalated in recent weeks, but the reasons are deeper than one hard epidemic winter.

Britain’s the public healthcare system NHS is currently trying to survive perhaps the most difficult winter in its history.

In recent weeks, people have been queuing in emergency rooms for hours. Ambulances have also had to wait for patients to be handed over to the emergency room.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs by Steve Barclay according to the influenza situation in Britain is the worst in a decade. While last year at this time there were about 50 flu patients in hospitals, now the number is more than 5,100, Barclay said earlier this week.

There are also thousands of corona patients in hospitals. In addition, according to the Minister of Health, streptococcus puts even more pressure on emergency rooms.

To the same at the time, the treatment debt caused by the corona pandemic weighs on the system, because when the pandemic hit, non-urgent treatment measures were postponed in order to have enough capacity for corona patients, says a doctor of business administration to STT Navid Izadywho is an assistant professor of operational research at Bayes Business School.

“This has probably been one of the worst winters the NHS has ever experienced.”

Institute of Economic Research of the Institute for Fiscal Studies According to (IFS), in February 2020, before the pandemic, there were 4.4 million unfinished treatment paths in the NHS treatment queue. By October 2022, the amount was grown up already to 7.2 million.

In addition, according to IFS, fewer people were treated last year between January and September than in the corresponding period in 2019.

Health care capacity is also strained by strikes. Ambulance workers last went on strike on Wednesday, and the strikes are planned to continue until the end of January.

Nurses went on strike in Britain in December for the first time nationwide. A two-week nursing strike is planned for next week in England. A nursing strike may also be known in Scotland.

Practical level, health care problems mean constant waiting at almost every stage, says Izady.

If you want to make an appointment with a familiar doctor, you will probably have to wait. If you have to call an ambulance, you first have to wait for it to arrive and then be transferred from the ambulance to the emergency room. You have to wait a long time in the emergency room, and if it is decided to keep the patient in hospital, you have to wait for a bed to become available.

You may even have to wait for repatriation. of the Guardian according to an analysis published in November, in England, on average, every seventh hospital bed was occupied by a patient who could have already been discharged due to their health condition. In two operating units, the proportion of patients ready for discharge was as much as almost a third.

Healthcare think tank of the Nuffield Trust according to last year’s analysis, the biggest delay in patients going home was that they had to wait for the service they needed after discharge, such as rehabilitation, home care or a nursing home.

of the NHS insufficient funding has also been suggested as the cause of the problems.

BBCAccording to However, in the years 2010–2020, the average growth rate of the budget has fallen short of this.

During the corona years, clearly more money has been spent on health care than in previous years, but the economic research institute IFS by The NHS budget is returning towards pre-pandemic levels.

On Monday of this week, Health and Social Affairs Minister Barclay announced new additional funding of 250 million pounds, or approximately 280 million euros, to the NHS to ease the situation.

For example, the interim director of NHS Providers, the member organization of NHS service organisers Saffron Cordery however, suspected the additional funding was insufficient.

“Given the severe pressure on the NHS in recent months, department heads are asking whether this announcement is too little too late. Many warned last year that this would be a record-breaking winter,” Cordery said in his statement.

Cordery also called for longer-term improvements rather than short-term measures.

Institute of Economic Research IFS evaluates in December in his report, that the NHS’s difficult situation is underpinned by a tangle of many factors. According to the report, there are clearly fewer hospital beds available for patients other than corona patients than before the pandemic. Delayed repatriation is also mentioned as part of the reason.

IFS also estimates that more labor might be needed to do the same work now than before. Possible reasons include infection control measures, sicker and more difficult-to-treat patients, and employee exhaustion.

Additional capacity creating quickly is difficult, says Navid Izady.

He believes that the situation could be eased, even in the short term, by using the capacity of the NHS more efficiently. One way would be to open up the capacity of hospitals and clinics to a wider geographical area, as congestion is not equally bad everywhere.

For example, when the customer has to contact their own nearby clinic first, it could be smart to let people book appointments elsewhere as well, if they happen to be quieter, says Izady. Likewise, your own general practitioner could send the patient to a specialist other than a familiar or the nearest alternative.

“Patients might decide to travel further to get treatment faster,” says Izady.

Similar the principle could also be used in directing ambulances a little further if the waiting time were shorter.

Of course, this would require that healthcare units could share their waiting time information with each other and with patients. However, Izady estimates that this would be easy to organize within the framework of the current systems.

Izady expects the health care situation to ease by the summer.

“Whether the treatment queue can be dismantled and whether we will have the same problem next winter is a big question mark,” says Izady.