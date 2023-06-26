Monday, June 26, 2023
Britain | Prince William’s new project to fight homelessness uses Finland as an example

June 26, 2023
The program to combat homelessness has been influenced by the Suomen Asunnot ensin model.

Britain’s prince William plans to publish a five-year plan designed to show that it is possible to end homelessness, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

The matter was reported, among other things, by the US media CNN and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Palatsi says that the Homeward program brings together a network of different organizations and individuals, with the help of whose expertise a plan to eliminate homelessness is created and implemented.

The program will be implemented locally in different parts of Britain. Through the program, 500,000 pounds, or approximately 580,000 euros, is offered in flexible funding to support various projects.

“In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe home, everyone should be treated with respect and everyone should get the support they need,” Prince William declared in a statement on Monday.

“We can fix this, and we are going to fix this,” he added, urging operators around the country to copy the program’s operating models.

The project is said to have been inspired by the Suomen Asunto ensin model, which offers unconditional housing and, if necessary, support to the homeless.

CEO of a homeless charity Matt Dowie told reporters that Finland’s homelessness policy had been “a leading example for many years”.

Prince William and the princess Catherine’s The spokesman for the Royal Foundation, a charity founded by

Prince William has given visibility to homelessness for as long as his mother, the princess Diana’s inspired.

According to research by the Royal Foundation, there are currently more than 300,000 homeless people in Britain.

