According to Prince William, he has not yet spoken to his brother Harry since this TV interview.

Britannian prince William has commented for the first time on his brother Prince Harry and this wife Meghan Marklen the noise of a TV interview. William assured when asked that the royal family is not racist.

Markle said in an interview that before the couple’s firstborn was born, an unnamed member of the royal family had asked Harry how dark the child might be in color. Markle’s father is white, his mother black.

