Britain Prince Philip’s funeral will be held today with strict restrictions, the number of participants had to be dropped from 800 to 30

The Queen buries her husband after more than 70 years of marriage.

Prince Philipin a blessing will be held today in London’s West Side at Windsor Castle Church, or St George’s Chapel.

Philip died at the age of 99 a week ago on Friday. Due to strict coronavirus restrictions, a maximum of 30 guests can attend the funeral. Initially, the list of participants consisted of 800 people.

Hovi has published a guest list consisting mainly of close relatives. For example Boris Johnson the Chancellery announced that the Prime Minister would not attend the event so that as many of the prince’s loved ones as possible could attend the scene.

The funeral kicks off in a nationwide minute-long quiet moment after the prince’s coffin is transported from the private chapel at Windsor Castle to the front of the church. The coffin is placed in a Land Rover Defender that passes through the castle yard. The transportation is in line with the prince’s own wishes, as it is alleged that as part of the funeral planning he once said: “Inject just take me to the back of a Land Rover and drive to Windsor. ”

Philip’s coffin is followed by some members of the royal family, the prince Charlesin and the princess Annen under the leadership, though among others the queen Elizabeth moves to church separately. All guests wear masks and stay safe at each other throughout the event.

In Britain, two things have attracted attention: guests wear civilian clothes, not uniforms, and princes William and Harry in between the entourage walks their cousins Peter Phillips. Buckingham Palace has not explained the solution, as a result of which the brothers are separated from each other.

The princes are believed to be very cool these days with Harry moving to California and relinquishing royal duties, as well as the presenter star Oprahille after a televised interview.

Harry hasn’t seen his British family members in over a year.

To the prince no state funerals are held, but so-called ceremonial funerals with some military honors, in the same way as for the queen who died in 2002, ie the mother of Queen Elizabeth and the princess who died in 1997; For Diana.

The St. George’s Chapel hosts a number of royal blessings, including the Queen’s parents and sister and Prince Philip’s mother.

The church has also been the scene of many royal weddings, such as the princess of the Queen’s granddaughter in the fall of 2019. Eugenien at the inauguration. Also Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Marklen the wedding was held in the same place three years ago.

Construction of St. George’s Chapel began in 1475 and lasted until 1528. Located inside the walls of Windsor Castle, the building is a large church, although it is called a chapel. It can accommodate about 800 people.

The small town of Windsor is located about 40 miles west of London.

Before in the early days of his marriage and marriage, the prince successfully served in the Navy, including in World War II, and faced a promising career as an officer. However, the prince gave up his career at the time when his wife inherited the crown.

From then on, the prince’s main task was to support the queen and work in front of the “firm,” as the court is called.

