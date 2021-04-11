Britain Prince Philip’s death overtakes the final of the soap series and cooking competition on British television, the BBC is flooded with indignant feedback

The broadcaster did not comment on the amount of feedback on Saturday.

In Britain prince Philipin news of the death has brought a flood of feedback to the BBC. Queen Elizabeth II the spouse of Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99.

The news of the death on Friday completely supplanted other programming on television, for example on the BBC’s two main channels. In the evening, for example, the episode of the EastEnders soap series and the final of the Master Chef chef competition were left out of the program, which has attracted angry feedback from viewers, says the British magazine, among others. The Guardian.

On Saturday, the BBC opened a feedback form on its website for relevant complaints. BBC did not comment on the amount of feedback on Saturday. On Sunday, the feedback form page no longer worked.

BBC on Friday, in addition to a news stream, presented a pre-recorded program on its channels, in which Prince Philip’s children remembered their father. Also on several radio stations of the broadcaster, other software was allowed to give way to the news of the death.

According to The Guardian, viewing statistics show that the number of viewers on the main BBC One channel fell by 6% on Friday night compared to the previous Friday. BBC Two, on the other hand, lost up to two-thirds of its audience in the evening.

Due to the death of the prince, the TV channel ITV, which is owned by a different company, also changed its programming.

Advertising-funded Channel 4, on the other hand, was blamed for blaming it for not changing its programming enough, according to AFP news agency. According to it, Channel 4 added some documentaries about Prince Philip’s life to its programming. Channel management justified the choice by providing an alternative to the program stream of other channels.

BBC’s the software policy has been criticized, for example, for the fact that both of its main channels showed the same content.

According to AFP, the software for royal deaths has been practiced for a long time and modified over different decades. Now, however, TV viewers have more choice than before: if you don’t like the programming of traditional channels, you can find something to watch on streaming services.

The popularity of the monarchy among the people is not the same either.

The BBC is in an ungrateful position that its policies are likely to have been criticized anyway, a professor of media history at the University of Westminster Jean Seaton assessed to AFP.

“If the BBC had acted differently, it would have been criticized by different people than it is now. The BBC stopped us on the verge of a truly significant event in the history of the nation, ”Seaton said.

The Guardian According to the BBC, the choices may also be based on criticisms of the news of the 2002 royal death. At the time, there was criticism of insufficient coverage, especially from the right-leaning media.

When the queen mother Elizabeth died at the age of 101 in 2002, the media grabbed, for example, that a BBC news reader was not dressed formally enough to report the matter.

Professor Seaton, who wrote the history of the BBC, calls the broadcaster a national institution that shares some features with the monarchy.

“[Siis] in the sense that the BBC has a duty to serve the whole nation. Of course, that doesn’t mean it should always give everyone what they want. However, it must both serve and represent the people, ”Seaton formulated for AFP.

The BBC and the British government have long been tormented by the broadcaster’s funding. According to AFP, the BBC is currently undergoing a million-dollar austerity package.