Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Britain Prince Philip was discharged from the hospital after being treated for a month

by admin
March 16, 2021
in World
Philip was transferred to another hospital in early March.

Queen Elizabeth married to the prince Philip has been discharged from hospital in London, news agencies say.

Philip, 99, was taken to the hospital on February 16 because he had been ill. According to the court, it was not a coronavirus infection but another infection.

He was transferred to another hospital in early March, where he underwent heart surgery. The heart ailments were not new. Hovi had previously announced that the surgery was successful and the prince was recovering in the hospital.

Prince Philip turns 100 in June. Queen Elisabeth is 94 years old.

