Britain | Prince Harry is making history in court today

Prince Harry plans to testify in court against a media house accused of illegal data collection.

Prince Harry will today become the first major British royal to testify on the spot in court in over a century.

In the trial held in London, the focus is on illegal data collection methods. The tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) is accused of, among other things, phone burglaries.

The MGN trial started last month. It is estimated to last about two months at most.

The company has apologized for its actions and admitted at least some of the accusations. Other plaintiffs in the case include soap operas of Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell and presenter Ian Wrightsays Sky News.

The last time a high-ranking representative of the British royal house gave a witness statement was in 1890. At that time, the king Edward VII testified in a libel case. The trial took place before Edward became king.

“Harry is taking a big personal risk in the trial. His goal is to change the media landscape. He is putting himself on the witness stand while being cross-examined by some of Britain’s most demanding lawyers”, reviews Sky News journalist specializing in royalty Laura Bundock in his text.

Harry was expected to arrive on Monday, but for one reason or another it didn’t happen. According to the prince’s lawyer, the reason was that Harry did not arrive in Britain until late on Sunday.

According to the news agency AFP, a large group of journalists and photographers had already gathered in front of the courthouse on Monday to wait for his arrival.

King Charles’s younger son Harry is fifth in line to the throne. Harry, Duke of Sussex, has had a difficult relationship with the media, especially after he and his American wife, an actress Meghan Markle moved to California, USA.

He has also distanced himself from the royal family. He attended the coronation of King Charles earlier in the spring, but he had no official role in the event.

Among other things, Harry has repeatedly accused the family of being complicit in the stories in British newspapers that dealt with his and Markle’s life. Harry has also accused British tabloids of racism towards his spouse. He also stated about the couple in the published Netflixin the documentthat “sometimes the royal family was more of a problem than a solution” regarding racism in Britain.

The prince has also, for example, accused his brother the prince William’s attacked her while the brothers were fighting over Markle.

Harry has also been involved in a lawsuit against another British newspaper publisher, Associated Newspapers. The publisher in question publishes, among other things, the Daily Mail newspaper.

Harry gave written testimony in the trial against the newspaper company in March.

According to the law firm representing Prince Harry, in the lawsuit filed, the publisher is accused of, among other things, wiretapping and placing listening devices in people’s cars and homes.

The story also involves other British public figures, such as a musician Elton John.