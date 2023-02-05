Britain | Prime Minister Sunak wants to tighten the asylum policy

Most of those who applied for asylum in the last year have arrived in Britain via the English Channel from France.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak wants to deny migrants crossing the Channel in small boats the opportunity to appeal their deportation decisions.

The British newspaper The Times reportsthat the country’s Ministry of the Interior has proposed two options to the Prime Minister that would automatically prevent those arriving in Britain across the Channel from claiming asylum.

In the first option, asylum seekers would be automatically excluded from the asylum system, and they would be deprived of the right to complain about the newspaper The Guardian says.

In the second option presented by the Ministry of the Interior, asylum seekers could register their complaints only after they have been expelled from the country.

The Ministry of the Interior defended its proposals as an effort to prevent illegal border crossings and take away business from smugglers.

45,756 migrants crossed the Channel in 2022, according to the authorities and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC according to the figures compiled.

British charity of The Refugee Council According to an analysis published in January, the majority of people who end up crossing the Channel illegally come from countries at war or otherwise unable to enter Britain via official routes.

According to the report, more than half of those who crossed the Channel last year are entitled to refugee status after the asylum process. The 1951 Refugee Convention, among other things, defines the term refugee and specifies the rights of persons granted asylum and the obligations of the receiving state towards them.

According to the agreement, a refugee is a person who has reason to fear being persecuted in his home country, for example because of his race or religion. Not all those who have fled their home country are refugees, but in order to receive refugee status, an asylum seeker must meet the criteria of being persecuted.

According to the agreement, the state that granted asylum may not return the refugee to the borders of areas where his life or freedom are threatened due to, for example, race, religion or nationality.

This so-called ban on return requires that the asylum seeker’s right to asylum be clarified before return.

Correction 5.2. 7:51 p.m.: Changed the part of the article that dealt with the Geneva Convention on Refugees. Contrary to what was stated earlier in the article, the agreement does not state that anyone fleeing war, persecution or conflict is entitled to seek asylum in a country that has signed the refugee agreement.

