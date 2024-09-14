Mercuris: Escalation of conflict with Russia will be a disaster for Britain

Britain is seeking to escalate the conflict with Russia, but this will be disastrous for itself, British analyst Alexander Mercuris said in a video published on his official YouTube-channel.

He noted that the British army is in a deplorable state, in particular, it lacks budget funds. In addition, the expert continued, only half of the fighters at its disposal are ready for combat. “Why are the British trying to get into a fight with Russia, which is a military superpower?” he asked.