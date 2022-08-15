The Guardian author Tisdall predicted that the West would stab Ukraine in the back because of the crisis in the winter

Against the backdrop of rising energy and food prices, Western countries may stab Ukraine in the back this coming winter. This development was predicted by the journalist Simon Tisdall in article for the British newspaper The Guardian.

“Now this raises an uncomfortable, even troubling question: should Ukrainians prepare for a stab in the back this winter?” the observer asked. He emphasized that at the moment, public outrage over the conflict is giving way to anxiety and panic due to the rising cost of living.

According to the author, the situation with rising prices raises doubts about the West’s resilience. He also criticized the statement by British Foreign Minister Liz Truss that Russia should withdraw from Crimea to the borders that existed before 2014. “Sounding like a crazy generalissimo, Truss vowed: “We will continue to actively push Russia out of Ukraine.” Who are we”? You and whose army? Tisdall said.

Earlier, Gerald F. Hyman, an analyst with the American magazine The National Interest, said that the West needs a strategy to avoid exhaustion in Ukraine, since neither side of the conflict can continue in the same spirit. According to the expert, the current situation is similar to a “war of attrition” and will lead to a “long and painful stalemate.”