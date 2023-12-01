Times: Europe is not ready for war, and it will be washed away under Russian attacks

Europe is not ready for a big war with Russia, and will be washed away under the blows of its armed forces. About it it says in an article in the British newspaper The Times.

According to the opinion of historian Zenke Neitzel cited in the material, in the event of such a conflict, the scenario of the fall of the Holy Roman Empire could repeat itself.

The Times also points to suggestions by several German generals at a security conference in Berlin that NATO could not win a defensive war with Russia because of difficulties in moving troops to its eastern flank and logistical problems.

Earlier, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter predicted the collapse of NATO in five to ten years. He noted that the United States and Canada are of little interest in the well-being of the European members of the political bloc, and he himself has become an instrument for the spread of Washington’s power, including in the Asia-Pacific region, which has nothing to do with security in Europe.