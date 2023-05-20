Analysts of the RUSI center: the Russian army is improving, creating big problems for Ukraine

The Russian army in the course of a special military operation in Ukraine is adapting and improving, creating serious problems for Ukraine. This is stated in the analytical report of the British Royal United Defense Research Institute (RUSI). RIA News.

The document points to the improvement of the reconnaissance and strike complex of Russian artillery, as well as the improvement of its ability to fire from several positions. The center’s analysts also noted an increase in the efficiency and adaptation of Russian air defense systems (air defense). In particular, Russian air defense systems have almost completely neutralized the threat from HARM missiles, the report says.

In addition, experts predicted problems for the offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the erected barriers, anti-tank ditches, concrete fortifications and complex minefields. According to RUSI analysts, the engineering troops are one of the strongest formations of the Russian army.

Earlier, the military strategist of the Austrian Ministry of Defense, Colonel Markus Reisner, said that the Russian army has a high chance of repelling the announced counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, “the Russians continue to be an adversary who must be taken seriously, even if they make huge mistakes.”