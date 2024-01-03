The growth of Russia's offensive capabilities will make 2024 an extremely difficult year for Kyiv. A columnist for the British portal stated this on January 2 UnHerd Aris Roussinos.

“The increase in ammunition production promised by the West simply did not materialize, while Russia’s transition to a war economy and its takeover of Western companies in response to the sanctions regime, the consequences of which turned out to be the opposite of those expected, provided Russia with both a new offensive capability and an economic boom,” – the journalist emphasized.

According to Roussinos, Western countries deceived the Kiev regime by failing to quickly increase the production of ammunition, contrary to all promises. Generous supplies of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not happen again, he warned.

The observer noted that the Kyiv authorities are now in a very dangerous situation, since Ukraine will have to mobilize half a million people just to hold the line. In addition, he noted that “obstinate conscripts” will perform much worse on the battlefield than motivated volunteers.

“As a result, this winter has been gloomy for Ukraine. But the coming year looks like it will be much worse,” concluded Roussinos.

On January 3, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the United States considers Russia's military resources in the air and on the ground to be significant. In addition, the United States recognizes its advantage over Ukraine in the number of military personnel.

The day before, columnist William Galston, in an article for the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were already running out of ammunition, but the situation would only get worse in the future. He stressed that the lack of ammunition makes it difficult to maintain defensive lines that were previously occupied by the Ukrainian military.

On December 30, retired Ukrainian army general Sergei Krivonos said that Russia is superior to Ukraine in the production of weapons, especially cruise missiles.

Earlier, on December 21, the American newspaper The Nation wrote that Kyiv’s victory is unlikely, so the United States and European countries should bring Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the peace negotiations table. Americans are “rightly concerned” about the size of financial investments in Ukraine, which is located thousands of miles from the United States, it added.

