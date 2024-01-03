Columnist Roussinos: Russia has strengthened its offensive potential in Ukraine

The growth of Russia's offensive capabilities in Ukraine will make 2024 an extremely difficult year for Kyiv. A columnist for a British publication spoke about this UnHerd Aris Roussinos.

“Russia has strengthened its offensive capabilities and is experiencing an economic boom,” the journalist explained.

According to Aris Russinov, the West disappointed Ukraine's expectations by failing to quickly increase ammunition production, despite all its promises. Generous arms supplies to the Ukrainian army for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be repeated, the columnist warned.

He also emphasized that Kyiv is now in an extremely dangerous situation. According to the journalist, Ukraine is forced to mobilize half a million people in order to hold the defense.

Roussos noted that “Ukraine faces a dark and severe winter,” with 2024 “threatening to be even worse” for Kyiv.

Earlier, ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson said that Ukrainians are in a state of panic due to the ongoing offensive of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, this is similar to how Russia carried out Operation Bagration during World War II in the summer of 1944.

In addition, retired British Army Colonel Richard Kemp said that Russia in 2024 will be able to develop an offensive in Ukraine and occupy more populated areas. According to him, “Kyiv’s long-term counter-offensive failed.”

At the same time, according to the colonel, after the capture of Marinka, the Russian army, on the contrary, has a chance to occupy more territories in 2024.