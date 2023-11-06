Telegraph: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will have a hard time in the spring of 2024 due to problems with Western weapons

Without arms supplies from the West, Ukraine will have a hard time in the spring of 2024. stated experts from the British newspaper Telegraph.

They recalled the promises of Western countries to supply fighter jets to Kyiv, which have not yet been fulfilled. “Ukraine was promised American F-16 fighters to challenge Russian air supremacy, but there is still no sign of their delivery,” the author emphasized.

He predicted that without a stable supply of weapons, Ukraine would be in a very “dangerous situation” next spring. Experts are confident that by this time Russia will arm and train even more soldiers. The publication added that Kyiv should be wary of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, since in this case NATO countries will begin to pay less attention to Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that American weapons, which fighters of the Palestinian Hamas movement could probably use during an attack on Israel, could be delivered from the territory of Ukraine and Afghanistan.