Britain | Police talk to BBC about case of suspended presenter – reportedly bought sexual images from minor

Further action has not yet been decided, the Greater London Police said on Sunday evening.

Police will meet the staff of the British Broadcasting Company on Monday, due to doubts related to the suspended presenter, say, among others The Guardian mixed The BBC itself.

The Sun magazine published on Friday article, in which it was alleged that a man working for the BBC had bought sexually suggestive images from a minor. According to the magazine, the presenter had spent a total of 35,000 pounds, or about 41,100 euros, on the pictures. The person who sent the pictures had been 17 years old when the host had started buying pictures from him, The Sun reported.

The newspaper said that the BBC had also shelved the presenter, who was not named but whose “face is familiar to millions”. The BBC confirmed the shelving and said it takes the allegations very seriously and is investigating the matter.

The Greater London Police confirmed to The Guardian on Sunday evening that the police are talking to the BBC about the matter. Further action has not yet been decided, the police said.

The Sun published more articles on the topic over the weekend. Sunday evening paper told that the host had called the young man from whom he had bought pictures in a “panic” when the matter had become public. According to The Sun, the presenter had tried to pressure the young man to call his mother and ask her to “stop the investigation”.

The Sun had interviewed the mother of the now 20-year-old. This said that the young person had used the money allegedly received from the presenter for drugs.

