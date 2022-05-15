British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has pledged to do “everything he can” to support Britons grappling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

And he confirmed, in an interview with the “Sunday Express” newspaper, that “millions of families” would get 350 pounds ($429) to help pay energy bills, a measure that was announced in February. However, he did not elaborate on any new plans.

“The global challenges we face are constantly changing, and I have always said that I stand ready to take further action as we receive increasing information about the pressures we are likely to face later this year,” he added.

“Rest assured, I am aware of the problems people are facing and look forward to doing everything in my power to help wherever I can,” he added.

According to “Bloomberg” news agency, the pledge comes amid growing expectations that measures will soon be announced to support struggling families.

Britons are facing the fastest price increase in three decades, with soaring energy and commodity prices.