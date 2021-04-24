The Oxford Vaccine Group in Britain revealed its plans to produce vaccines specifically to combat mutated strains of the emerging corona virus.

The group’s director, Professor Andrew Pollard, expected that the vaccines developed to confront the new strains would be ready by next September. According to Sky News.

However, Pollard, who took over the supervision of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine trials, said that the vaccines in their current form provide some protection against mutated strains, stressing that the Corona epidemic will not be a pressure on the country in the coming months.

In a press interview on the occasion of the year since the first person received a dose of the Corona vaccine during the period of clinical trials, he explained that his country’s victory over the Corona epidemic was out of the question about a year ago.

Pollard said in statements to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, that vaccines are the solution to get out of the endless cycle of closures around the world.

The British scientist praised the crowds that came to participate in clinical trials last year, which allowed the development of vaccines and their introduction into existence.

Britain has recorded more than 4 million cases of Coronavirus, of whom 127,000 died, while the daily rate of infections has decreased from nearly 70,000 last January to less than 3,000 in recent days.

And on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Blah is controlling the epidemic with the decline in injuries.

And local media said that more than 33 million Britons have received at least one dose of Corona vaccines, which opens the door to easing restrictions imposed to confront the epidemic.

And Andrew Pollard considered that Britain is in a very good condition, noting that 90 percent of those who were offered the vaccine agreed to receive it, and said: “This is amazing. Nobody expected that.”