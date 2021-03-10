Britain Piers Morgan criticizes Meghan Markle for leaving popular British morning program – authority receives over 40,000 complaints from presenter’s comments

Morgan said Monday he doesn’t believe a word of what Meghan said in the TV interview. FICORA says it has launched an investigation into the comments made in Morgan’s morning program.

Sussexin duchess Meghania criticized TV presenter for years Piers Morgan leaves the popular British Good Morning Britain morning program. The British Broadcasting Corporation, among others, reports this BBC and a news channel CNN.

According to an ITV press release presenting the program, Morgan had decided to leave after the discussions with the channel itself, and the channel has nothing to add.

The decision was preceded by an incident on Tuesday in which Morgan, in his anger, walked out of the program descriptions after the program’s weather reader Alex Beresford had pointed out to Morgan this behavior towards Meghan.

In the background is Meghan and the Prince Harry caused a great deal of media attention Oprah Winfreyn interview.

Morgan said Monday Good Morning Britain in the broadcast that he does not believe a word of the words of Meghan, who opened himself up to suicidal thoughts. Morgan later clarified that he is serious about mental health problems.

The British communications agency Ofcom said it had received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments by Tuesday afternoon. The agency said it began an investigation on Monday Good Morning Britain on the basis of its rules on damage and infringements.

Piers Morgan has hosted the Good Morning Britain program since 2015. She has previously performed, among other things, as a presenter of a chat program on CNN. He has also judged Britain and the United States Talentprograms.

For years, he has criticized the Duke of Sussex in harsh terms. He thinks the couple has themselves sought publicity and damaged the court. After an interview with Winfrey, Morgan said, for example, that he watched the program “under the power of nausea”.

Brittihovi officially responded to an interview with the Duke couple on Tuesday night. According to a short press release, the queen Elizabeth says he regrets Harry and Meghan and takes seriously the issues raised in the interview, especially about racism.

According to the Duke, the court would have questioned them Archieof his son’s skin color. The couple did not name any particular person, but they say they are not at least the queen or her spouse the prince Philip.

BBC’s correspondent Sarah Campbellin according to the queen, the official output denies that Hovi considers the matter a private family matter, and the details of the allegations raised in the interview will not be revealed further to the public.

According to a survey by the polling company YouGov, nearly a third of the more than 4,600 respondents consider the treatment of a couple of dukes to be unfair. According to the survey, there are just as many people who think the opposite.