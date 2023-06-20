Britain | Parliament voted: Boris Johnson’s corona-era celebrations were crushed by a vote of 354-7

According to the parliamentary committee’s report, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among other things, lied to the House of Commons.

in Britain the lower house of the parliament has voted on the committee’s proposals related to the former prime minister Boris Johnson to the lies told to the House of Commons.

On Monday evening, the Parliament approved the position by 354-7 votes, according to which Johnson deliberately misled the lawmakers with his celebrations that broke the rules during the corona lockdowns.

The parliamentary committee was unanimous in its decision, according to which, among other things, Johnson knowingly lied to both the House of Commons and the committee. In its decision, the committee proposed that Johnson be suspended from Parliament for 90 days.

With the decision, Johnson became the first British Prime Minister to be found to have deliberately lied to the House of Commons.

However, Johnson decided to resign himself last week rather than put his fate in the hands of the House of Commons and then possibly the voters.

After the resignation, the committee proposed that Johnson be denied the special liberties travel permit granted to former MPs.

The report in the time between the announcement and Monday’s vote, Johnson has already had time to urge his allies in parliament to vote no. In doing so, he has been seen as trying to prevent an infighting within the Conservatives, which has been seen to further weaken the party’s support among voters.

On the other hand, Johnson may have given his call so that the smallness of his influence in the parliament does not become apparent with the vote.

The vote was organized without group discipline, i.e. MPs could vote on the matter according to their conscience.