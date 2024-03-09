David Cameron: Britain is against sending specialists to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung statedthat the authorities are against sending foreign specialists to Ukraine to train Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

Cameron said that London does not support training missions in Ukraine, as it believes that foreign specialists could become a “target” for the Russian military. “Training missions are best conducted behind her [Украины] outside. We have trained 60 thousand Ukrainian military personnel in the UK,” he emphasized.

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister James Hippie announced the supply of shells to Ukraine soon. He clarified that the first deliveries from the military aid package to Kyiv will be made between April and June of this year.