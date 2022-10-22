Britain | Opponents of Brexit march in London: “I will fight against leaving the EU until the end of my life”

London

Britain’s Opponents of the EU separation, i.e. Brexit, marched in central London again on Saturday after a long time.

A queen for once of Elizabeth II the timing of the march, postponed due to death, hit the button this time. There is a serious political crisis in Britain.

Prime minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after being in his position for just over six weeks. The Conservative Party is now urgently looking for a new leader.

Part from the Conservative Party is pushing Truss to succeed his predecessor Boris Johnsonwhose career was once boosted by Brexit promises.

For opponents of Brexit, Johnson is a red garment. Britain’s years of political instability can be seen as having started with the summer 2016 EU referendum.

Opponents of Brexit on Saturday handed out Boris stickers that looked like a postage stamp: “Lying Conservative idiot of the first class.”

The marching band was not very large, but it was dedicated to its cause.

A Boris Johnson-themed sticker on the protester’s chest.

Opinion polls by the majority of Britons now already think that leaving the EU was the wrong decision. The anti-Brexit campaign is also named Rejoin EU that is, let’s rejoin the EU.

Britain’s exit from the EU took place in January 2020, when Johnson was prime minister. The transition period for leaving the EU ended at the end of the same year. Since then, the consequences of Brexit have also started to be seen in people’s everyday lives.

“Brexit has done a lot of damage to this country,” said Rejoin-a geologist who traveled to London from the county of Hampshire for the march Caroline Hilton.

Hilton and he was accompanied by a retired IT entrepreneur Paul Strawbridge however, they cannot believe in Britain’s quick return to the EU.

“Maybe sometime in ten years,” Strawbridge estimates.

Both the Conservative Party and the Labor Party are committed to Brexit.

For the Labor Party, it is partly a tactical decision. Labor leader Keir Starmer doesn’t want to drive away pro-Brexit Labor voters.

Paul Strawbridge and Caroline Hilton criticized the conservative British media, which drew a hard Brexit line without regard for the facts.

If the Labor Party wins the next parliamentary election, as it seems now according to the polls, it could mean a small step closer to the EU.

“Maybe we could even join the single market,” thought Hilton, who himself primarily supports the small pro-EU Liberal Democrat party.

However, neither of them believes that the EU is immediately going to take the quarreling Britons back to their troubles.

Researchers a professor of theoretical physics marched against Brexit as a representative Arttu Rajantie.

According to Rajantie, who works at Imperial College London, Brexit can be seen concretely in the number of EU students.

“Before [brexitiä] Students from the EU were a large group. Now there are very few of them starting out.”

Leaving the EU also makes it difficult to hire researchers. The new visa rules can be an obstacle, especially for families.

Theoretical physics professor Arttu Rajantie marched on Saturday in favor of Britain rejoining the EU.

Third the problem is the uncertainty of research funding.

It was still possible to apply for the EU’s Horizon Europe program from Britain, but the funding must come from Britain. However, the British government has always promised money only a little at a time.

Rajantie believes that if a referendum on Britain’s EU membership were held now, the EU position would win.

He went to the march to send a message to politicians that the people of Britain want change:

“This country is now in many ways at a turning point. There is a new king, and soon there will be a new prime minister and government.”

in West Sussex resident Charlotte Morrow had brought to the march Pippin– and Pebble-his dog.

The dogs did not march but participated from the stroller. For entertainment, the dogs had a Boris Johnson character chew toy.

“With Brexit, my dogs have lost their EU pet passports,” said Morrow, who works on the charity’s governing body.

Charlotte Morrow with her dogs. In the foreground you can see the blond hair of the Boris Johnson chew toy.

As the owner of a total of three dogs and a frequent visitor to continental Europe, she reportedly spends 800 pounds, or more than 900 euros, on various travel documents for dogs.

He also does not believe that Brexit will be reversed in an instant.

“However, I am hopeful that now even more people understand the sanctions of the 2016 referendum.”

As a lawyer working Philip Lamoine finds it outrageous how Brexit has been allowed to devastate the entire country, even though millions of Britons would have liked to remain in the EU.

According to Philip Lamoinen, it was clear from the beginning that Brexit would not succeed.

EU referendum ended up in favor of Brexit by 52–48 percent. About 17.4 million people voted for Brexit. 16.1 million voted against.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, the majority of voters were in favor of continued EU membership.

“I will fight against leaving the EU until the end of my life,” Lamoine said.

in Belgium resident Alan Wilkinson on the other hand, he does not believe that he will have time to see Britain’s return to the EU family.

“I don’t think we’ll get back together in my lifetime.”

How old are you?

“78 years old.”

Wilkinson spent his working career at the EU Commission in Brussels. He also remembers Finland’s EU membership negotiations very well, and especially the negotiations on northern support for agriculture.

British Alan Wilkinson, who lives in Brussels, came to London on the Eurostar train for an anti-Brexit demonstration. The blue beret is decorated with EU stars.

For agricultural matters knowledgeable Wilkinson claims that among British farmers, Brexit-oriented ideas have turned into Brexit negativity.

Many were initially in favor of Brexit: “They didn’t like the EU’s agricultural policy and the related paperwork.”

However, the British government’s line with subsidies has turned out to be tougher than expected. In addition to that, the Brexit bureaucracy burdens exports to EU countries.