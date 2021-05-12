British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today, Wednesday, that a public investigation will be opened into the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson told MPs in the British Parliament that the investigation, which will begin in the spring of 2022, will put “state measures under the microscope” and help Britain “learn every lesson for the future.”

Johnson added, “In the midst of such a disaster, the state has an obligation to examine its actions strictly and clearly as possible and learn every lesson for the future, which is the reason I have always said that when the time is right, a full and independent investigation must be opened.”

He continued, “Therefore, I can confirm that the government will open an independent public investigation on a legal basis with full powers under the Investigations Act of 2005, including the ability to impose the production of all relevant materials and take oral evidence publicly under oath.”

He said the parliaments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales would be consulted prior to publication of the report. Opposition leader Keir Starmer praised the decision to hold an investigation but called for it to take place sooner. He also urged consultations with families affected by the Coronavirus, front-line workers, as well as the aforementioned parliaments.