Friday, October 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | Olli Rehn: Britain must prepare the way back to the European Union

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Britain | Olli Rehn: Britain must prepare the way back to the European Union

According to Rehn, other member states should not bear grudges about Brexit.

European The Union must prepare a path for Britain to return to membership, insists the presidential aspirant Olli Rehn.

Rehn spoke about it at the 60th anniversary of Hämeenlinna’s Paasikivi club on Thursday.

“We need Britain not only in NATO, but also in the European Union. Especially in security and defense matters. Britain is not only one of the strongholds of European values ​​and identity, but also a significant and capable state in terms of the defense and security of Europe as a whole,” Rehn said in his speech, according to the release.

According to Rehn, the EU must also be active in the matter itself. According to Rehn, the Union must show the British that a return is possible, and member countries should not bear grudges about the British leaving.

“I hope that the idea will also gain traction among European decision-makers. And I wouldn’t mind if Finland was active in this matter.”

See also  Italy | A bomb from the Second World War was discovered in a dried-up river in Italy

in Britain public opinion has turned against Britain’s departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit. According to opinion polls, a clear majority of voters consider Brexit a wrong decision.

However, the road back to the EU would not be easy for Britain. Even if the parties in Britain would turn to the position of rejoining, the rest of Europe would not necessarily accept the country back into the union easily. EU expansion always requires the approval of all member states.

With Brexit, Britain also gave up all its old privileges in the EU. It would hardly get them back. The new members are also required to commit to the single currency, the euro, which could be a difficult piece for British voters.

#Britain #Olli #Rehn #Britain #prepare #European #Union

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Martin: “Two tough weeks, but now I’ll go on the attack”

MotoGP | Martin: "Two tough weeks, but now I'll go on the attack"

Recommended

No Result
View All Result