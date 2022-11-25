Britain | Nurses go on historic strike in Britain

The strike extends to England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In Scotland, the regional government is negotiating salary increases.

Nurses will strike in a large part of Britain for two days next month, the trade union RCN informs. The strikes are the first in the nurses’ union’s 106-year history.

The strike extends to England, Wales and Northern Ireland, meaning that it does not affect Scotland. In Scotland, the union canceled its strike plans after the regional administration responsible for health care policy started wage negotiations.

The marches will take place on December 15 and 20.

Go on strike was announced after the RCN had reported that the government had rejected a proposal for negotiations.

“Nursing workers are fed up with being taken for granted, with low pay and unsafe staffing levels, and with not being able to give our patients the care they deserve,” RCN lead Pat Cullen said.

Many sectors have recently called for wage increases as Britain is hit by a cost-of-living crisis and the highest inflation in decades. There will also be strikes by railway and postal workers in December, and many public and private sector workers have gone on strike earlier this year.

RCN wants its members to have a salary increase significantly higher than inflation. Earlier this month, the union announced that in a survey of its more than 300,000 members, the majority supported strikes.

According to Cullen, the ministers were informed more than two weeks ago that the members of the union are ready to strike. He said the proposal for formal negotiations was rejected.

“They (ministers) have the power and the means to end this (strikes) by opening serious discussions to work through our differences,” Cullen said.

The RCN is due to announce next week which departments in the NHS will be affected by the strikes.

Labor struggles in the middle, British inflation has continued to rise. In October, it was at 11.1 percent, the highest in more than 40 years. In addition, food and energy prices have risen.

NHS bosses have said nurses have skipped meals to feed and clothe their children. According to NHS Providers, which represents hospitals, every fourth hospital has established a food bank to support its employees.

The government has pointed out that it has already made increases, but according to RCN, they are not enough, because the increase in wages has not kept pace with inflation for years.

Britain’s Minister of Health Steve Barclay has emphasized his gratitude to the nurses and apologized for the strikes. He said the NHS was working to minimize disruption and ensure emergency services were operational.

According to Barclay, the RCN’s current requirements would cost £10 billion a year and the government cannot afford it in the current economic climate. The RCN has questioned the rationale, pointing out that the government is spending billions of pounds on temporary labor to fill labor shortages.

The union believes that money could also be obtained from, for example, tax increases and decreasing recruitment costs. According to the RCN, 25,000 healthcare workers have left the register of nurses and midwives during the year.

Other unions in the health care sector have also investigated their members’ willingness to strike. On Monday, ambulance staff will organize a walkout in Scotland.