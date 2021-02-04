Tired faces, dirty hair, dusty clothes. For more than a week, nine environmental activists have been leading dangerous action. In front of a station in London, United Kingdom, they dug a tunnel in which they took refuge, blocked access and do not want to leave. They want to obtain the abandonment of a huge railway project which, according to them, is useless and will permanently damage the environment. Stuck as volunteers underground for more than a week, these nine environmental activists give their news regularly.

They are in contact with the outside world by telephone and video calls. Like 18-year-old Blue. “I am here, she explains, because we are witnessing a collapse of society. I am really terrified for my future, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know where I’ll be in 20 years. But I think we have a real chance to stop it. And it starts by stopping this HS2 site and all those ridiculous projects. “

HS2 is a high speed rail line which is to link London to the north of the country. A project of more than 110 billion euros started in September. Trains will leave from Euston station in London, so it was in front of this building that the activists had settled down almost six months ago. They had pitched tents and set up treehouses in the small park in front of the entrance to the station.





Alex, who helped build the tunnel. (RICHARD PLACE / RADIO FRANCE)

When the police came to dislodge them a little over a week ago, they discovered the entrance to a tunnel. Discreetly dug. Alex attended.

“It took a lot of back painful work, a lot of buckets, shovels, pickaxes. So many people came to work in these tunnels! It took us three months to dig them.”

The plan was established for a long time and the work is done out of sight, inside the tents. Today, they are nine underground. They have water and something to eat, a little bigger spaces to sleep in their sleeping bags. On the surface, barriers surround the site. Police officers guard the premises and in the constant noise of generators, workers are busy. Lazer, one of the underground activists, is worried.

“They’re digging a parallel tunnel. It’s incredibly dangerous and it goes against all health and safety protocols.”

The objective is therefore to seek them out, to get them out of there. The authorities ask them daily to do it on their own. They highlight the risks of collapse and flooding. Fatal risks which do not frighten these activists. HS2 Rebellion as its name suggests, is inspired by Extinction Rébellion. Moreover, like Alex, several of its members participate in the actions of both entities. Punches environmentalist actions.

“We can stand in front of Parliament and demonstrate in the streets of London, but ultimately we have to take more direct action, Alex believes. We do not have a choice. We must act now to protect future generations. People are driven to take charge of their lives, it’s a matter of life and death. “ Determined activists, ready to put their lives in danger, but who have already warned that they will not oppose any resistance when we come to seek them.