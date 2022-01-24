Britain New Revelation: Boris Johnson Also Had an Irregular Birthday Party During the Corona Closure

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Boris Johnson was “less than ten minutes” at the irregular surprise party.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson is According to ITV News was the hero of the birthday party against the then anti-interest rate ban on June 19, 2020 after two in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister’s Office tells ITV News that Johnson was there in less than ten minutes.

ITV Newsin according to “it has been alleged” that the Prime Minister’s spouse assisted in arranging the surprise party Carrie Johnson. The media covers the details of its news in a variety of ways. It says the party is said to have had more than 30 people and was held after the prime minister returned from a school visit to Hertfordshire. The party snack was picked up from the M&S store.

ITV has also been told that Johnson had continued to party upstairs with family members, but the Prime Minister’s Office denies this.

According to it, Johnson met only some of his family members outside the building.

Brouhaha could not have come to Johnson at a worse time. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister’s Office asked the Queen From Elizabeth sorry staff to celebrate the prince Philipin Under a funeral in April 2021.

Johnson then had to admit that he himself had attended a staff party in May at the time of the corona lock.

Mirror and The Times, for example, have reported that staff actually held a “Winetime Fridays” party every Friday during the closing hours.

Scandal has raised demands for Johnson’s resignation within his own party as well.

At least for now, the majority of Conservative MPs want to wait for the Johnson-appointed official Sue Grayn an explanation.

A report is expected this week, perhaps as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. After that, Johnson’s future is largely in the hands of his own party MPs.

They will have to take into account the party’s declining support figures. In an opinion poll published more than a week ago, 41 percent of respondents would vote for the Labor Party and only 31 percent for Johnson Conservatives.

The readings were the worst for conservatives in nearly a decade.

Nor do the scandals shake only Johnson and his office. When the Labor Party asked the Minister in the upper house From Theodore Agnew the government’s allegedly reckless lending as part of the corona action, this responded by resigning spectacularly on Monday.

Agnew has been responsible for “efficiency” in Johnson’s administration. The dramatic difference, he said, was not an attack on the prime minister. At the same time, however, he noted that “school-like mistakes” were made in the loan and that “a combination of arrogance, laziness and ignorance froze the government’s ability to act”.

Johnson has tried to crack down on the public by making even prime ministerial actions, including a video call on Monday with the US president and EU leaders on the situation in Ukraine.

He has also sought to give his supporters “red meat” as HS said Monday.

The saying “red meat” is used in Britain when, in order to incite one’s own political supporters, they come up with measures that are pleasing to them, for example.

The stunts thrown at conservative voters included a planned overhaul of the BBC, the lifting of interest rate restrictions, the outsourcing of refugees and possible energy bill subsidies.

More information was received on Monday about the lifting of interest rate restrictions. From 11 February, “fully vaccinated”, ie those who have received two vaccinations or one Janssen vaccine in British terms, will be able to enter Britain by completing form.

Other travelers will need a negative test taken before the trip and a second test two days after arrival.

“Today we are liberating Britain,” declared Minister of Transport Grant Shaps.

However, these measures are unlikely to relieve Prime Minister Johnson of his current torment.