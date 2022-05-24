Britain New information from Boris Johnson’s staff: Partying during the restrictions became a routine, people sat the most

According to staff, the Prime Minister never banned the party despite strict interest rate restrictions. The prime minister is also said to have often taken part in the celebrations.

Britannian the Prime Minister Boris Johnson staff members revealed new information about a party held in the Prime Minister’s official residence that violated interest rate restrictions. They tell about it, among other things BBC and The Guardian.

Numerous celebrations were held at the Prime Minister’s Office, which took place between May 2020 and April 2021, when Britain was under strict assembly restrictions.

In an interview with the British current affairs program Panorama, some of those who attended the party said that meetings were held almost every Friday during that time on Downing Street, where the prime minister’s official residence is located.

The people who spoke anonymously in the interview said that at best, up to 30 people attended the prime minister’s party. According to one interviewee, part of the party party sometimes sat in each other’s arms because the interior was otherwise too cramped.

BBC’s according to some who worked on Downing Street said the incidents became routine during the corona pandemic despite severe restrictions.

According to The Guardian, one interviewee described the Prime Minister’s staff as surprised when Johnson denied any restrictions had been breached at the party. According to the interviewee, the Prime Minister never forbade holding a party. The prime minister is also said to have often taken part in the celebrations.

Some of the staff who worked on Downing Street said they had come to work several times the morning after the gatherings and had found empty bottles around the building in the wake of the previous night’s party.

British on Monday, ITV News published a series of images in which the prime minister gave a speech to his guests attending a party held at the prime minister’s apartment. The pictures were in the news channel included on 13 November 2020 in Downing Street, London.

At the time the pictures were taken in the UK, no more than two people from different households were allowed to gather in the same interior.

The prime minister has denied being aware of the violation of interest rate restrictions.

Boris Johnson raising a cup at a party at his official residence.

Greater London Police In April, Johnson was fined for violating coronavirus exclusion rules, the so – called partygate.

Police completed an investigation last Thursday into a total of 12 cases that violated corona restrictions. A total of 83 people received fines as a result of the investigation, including Johnson.

Although the police investigation has been completed, the proceedings of the party are not over for the Prime Minister.

New revelations are expected in a detailed report released this week on the celebrations at the official residence, according to Reuters. The author of the report is a member of the civil service Sue Gray.