Britain Nearly 30,000 liters of milk colored the river white in Wales

Milk is harmful to the ecology of the water.

Dairy car derailed into the Dulais River in Wales near the town of Llanwrda on Wednesday. The milk in the tank spilled into the water and colored it white. According to the news agency Reuters, among others.

The driver was not seriously injured in the accident, he says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Local authorities according to 28,000 liters of milk ended up in the river. According to environmental authorities, milk is up to seven times more contaminating than sludge.

On Thursday, the river water was reported to have clarified.

Dulais River joins the River Tywi, which in turn flows into Caerfyrddin Bay into the Bristol Channel.

Those living along the river have been asked to report possible fish deaths to the authorities.