Britain Naturalist David Attenborough donated a million-year-old shark tooth to Little Prince George, now Malta demands it back

A well-known TV face discovered a fossil he gave as a gift from Malta in the 1960s.

From nature documents well-known British naturalist Sir David Attenborough has been donated by the British Prince Georgelle millions of years old shark tooth. Now Malta is demanding that the fossil be returned to the island, Reuters news agency said.

Kensington Palace announced the prince’s gift on Saturday. According to the Royal House, Attenborough gave a giant tooth as a gift to seven-year-old Prince George while Attenborough was presenting his fresh nature documentary to the royal family.

Attenborough, 94, discovered a fossil during a family holiday in Malta in the late 1960s, the palace reported. The tooth is estimated to be 23 million years old. It is inside the yellow limestone.

When the Maltese authorities heard about this, there was a commotion. Maltese Minister of Culture Jose Herrera said the tooth should be kept in a local museum. He promised to take action to restore the tooth.

“There are some artifacts that are important to Malta’s natural heritage and that have ended up abroad but deserve to be returned,” Herrera told the Times of Malta.

He did not specify the means by which the fossil that had fallen into the hands of Prince George was to be restored.

Herrera went on to say that Malta has so far focused on recovering art and cultural objects exported from Malta. Now Malta intends to treat natural history objects in the same way.

Tooth once belonged to the already extinct giant shark Megalodon, which could grow up to 16 meters in length.

Malta was a British colony until 1964.