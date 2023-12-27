Britain | Moving to Britain for love becomes more difficult as the income limits for visas rise

Bringing a foreign family member to Britain will become more difficult, as the Conservative government plans to raise income limits. The new rules also apply to Finns.

London

Transformation Going to Britain for love or family will become even more difficult in 2024 if the Conservative government's plans come true.

In the future, bringing a foreign spouse or other family member to Britain requires an annual income of 29,000 pounds, or about 33,500 euros.

Later, the annual income limit is to be further increased to £38,700.

The British Home Office announced the income limits in the week leading up to Christmas on their website.

Income limits for family reunification apply to both the British themselves and foreigners legally resident in Britain.

Thus, for example, a Briton is required to meet a certain income level before he can bring a Finnish spouse into the country. Similarly, a Finn living in Britain cannot import a family member if the family's income falls short of the requirement.

So far the family's annual minimum income limit has been 18,600 pounds, or about 21,500 euros. In addition to salary income, pension, savings and investment income have also qualified.

In addition, other conditions must be met and the visa must be paid. Standard family visas cost between £1,048 and £1,846 per person.

Ministry of the Interior according to 75 to 80 percent of the working people in Britain reach the current minimum income limit of £18,600 per year.

Only 50-60 percent of those who work reach the new annual income limit of £29,000.

Britain's departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit, ended free immigration between Britain and the EU. That is why it has also become more difficult for Finns to move to Britain, as well as for Britons to move to Finland.

Britain left the EU in January 2020. The transition period that softened the departure ended at the end of the same year.

Britain's Minister of the Interior James Cleverly had planned that they will immediately raise the annual income limit for family visas from just under £19,000 to £38,700.

However, the drastic increase was softened after a political uproar arose. About that news including the public broadcasting company BBC.

Prime minister Rishi Sun too the conservative government wants to make it more difficult to bring family members to Britain because the goal is to reduce immigration.

Last year, net immigration to the UK was by 745,000 people.

Britain's the Ministry of the Interior intends to tighten other conditions for legal immigration.

The right to bring financially dependent family members with them is being taken away from international students completing their undergraduate degree. The same applies to some care workers.

The British government is also raising the income limit for professional workers to enter the country. However, these strictures do not apply to workers in the health and care sectors, of which there is a crying shortage.

Britain issued 82,395 family visas in the 12 months ending at the end of September, according to Home Office figures. 79 percent of them were granted to spouses, 13 percent to children and the rest to other family members.

Tightening permanence remains to be seen, as the British general election will be held in 2024.

Opinion polls by the conservatives are losing the election. Would rise to power Keir Starmer's led by the Labor Party.

The visa and other strictures that have been discussed now concern immigration through legal routes. It does not include immigration through illegal routes such as to Britain across the Channel arriving in small boats immigrants.