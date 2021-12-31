Britain is witnessing an increase in the disease caused by the fast-spreading mutant Omicron, but the government hopes that economic activities will continue thanks to its comprehensive vaccination program and the possibility that symptoms caused by Omicron will be less severe.

The Census Bureau estimates are based on survey data.

Friday’s estimate, which covers up to December 23, revealed that the rate of Covid-19 infection in England increased to one in 25 compared to one in 35 between December 13 and 19.

The most recent estimate of the incidence in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland was one in 40.

Vacation of Pfizer anti-Corona tablets

On the other hand, Britain has approved the use of tablets produced by Pfizer, an anti-Covid-19, for patients over 18 years of age who suffer from mild to moderate symptoms and who are at risk of exacerbating their disease.

The approval comes as the country grapples with a record spike in daily COVID-19 cases in the winter amid the rapid spread of the Umicron mutated coronavirus.

The Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency in Britain said that (Paxlovid) tablets are more effective when taken during the early stages of infection. She recommended using the medication within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Pfizer said this month that (Paxlovid) has shown up to 90 percent effectiveness in reducing hospital admissions and deaths for patients at high risk, and recent laboratory studies indicate that the drug retains its effectiveness against the rapidly spreading mutant Omicron.