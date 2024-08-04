Sunday, August 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | More than 90 were arrested in the riots that followed the knife attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Britain | More than 90 were arrested in the riots that followed the knife attack
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the demonstrations, immigration was opposed and, among other things, the library was set on fire. Monday’s knife attack is behind the wave of protests.

in Britain more than 90 people were arrested after the demonstrations held by the extreme right on Saturday, according to the British public radio BBC.

On Saturday, the demonstrations turned into riots across Britain, for example in Liverpool, Manchester and Belfast. According to the BBC, bottles were thrown, shops were looted and police were attacked in the riots.

A glass door had been broken in Liverpool, where protests turned into riots on Saturday. Picture: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

The unrest in Liverpool continued until Sunday morning, the BBC reports. Fireworks rockets were fired at police in riot gear in the city, and the library was set on fire, among other things. According to the BBC, the rioters tried to prevent the building from being extinguished.

In Hull, protesters broke a window of a hotel where asylum seekers are accommodated. The crowd threw bottles and eggs at the police.

Mounted police officers stand guard outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Bristol on Saturday. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP

Extreme right has demonstrated in Britain after Monday’s knife attack. Three children died in the Southport attack. In addition, five children and two adults were wounded in the attack. 17 years old be blamed of murders.

After the attack, the suspect was spread from the beginning of the week lies, who have incited racist and anti-immigration protests. Also on Saturday, some of the demonstrations were organized in front of mosques, and in Bristol, demonstrators shouted that they wanted “their country back”, the BBC reports.

One of the most widespread false claims in the early stages was about the suspect’s name. According to the lies, the perpetrator was Syrian and Muslim. Merseyside Police sought to quickly and publicly refute the claims that spread on social media. On the day of the attack, i.e. Monday, the police announced that the suspect was born in Cardiff, Wales.

Protesters against illegal immigration in Leeds on Saturday. Picture: Hollie Adams/Reuters

“Your racist patriotism smells like fascism,” reads the counter-protester’s sign. A picture of Liverpool from Saturday. Picture: Belinda Jiao/Reuters

For example, there were about a thousand anti-immigration demonstrators in Liverpool on Saturday, some of whom shouted anti-Islamic slurs, the BBC reports.

According to the media, a couple of hundred counter-protesters gathered in the city at the same time. Demonstrations against racism and fascism have also been organized in other parts of the country.

Counter-demonstrations were also organized in Bristol, for example. “We are all human”, reads the counter-protester’s sign. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP

#Britain #arrested #riots #knife #attack

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Qualifiers for the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16: teams, brackets and schedules

Qualifiers for the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16: teams, brackets and schedules

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]