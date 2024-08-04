Britain | More than 90 were arrested in the riots that followed the knife attack

Britain|In the demonstrations, immigration was opposed and, among other things, the library was set on fire. Monday’s knife attack is behind the wave of protests.

in Britain more than 90 people were arrested after the demonstrations held by the extreme right on Saturday, according to the British public radio BBC.

On Saturday, the demonstrations turned into riots across Britain, for example in Liverpool, Manchester and Belfast. According to the BBC, bottles were thrown, shops were looted and police were attacked in the riots.

A glass door had been broken in Liverpool, where protests turned into riots on Saturday.

The unrest in Liverpool continued until Sunday morning, the BBC reports. Fireworks rockets were fired at police in riot gear in the city, and the library was set on fire, among other things. According to the BBC, the rioters tried to prevent the building from being extinguished.

In Hull, protesters broke a window of a hotel where asylum seekers are accommodated. The crowd threw bottles and eggs at the police.

Mounted police officers stand guard outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Bristol on Saturday.

Extreme right has demonstrated in Britain after Monday’s knife attack. Three children died in the Southport attack. In addition, five children and two adults were wounded in the attack. 17 years old be blamed of murders.

After the attack, the suspect was spread from the beginning of the week lies, who have incited racist and anti-immigration protests. Also on Saturday, some of the demonstrations were organized in front of mosques, and in Bristol, demonstrators shouted that they wanted “their country back”, the BBC reports.

One of the most widespread false claims in the early stages was about the suspect’s name. According to the lies, the perpetrator was Syrian and Muslim. Merseyside Police sought to quickly and publicly refute the claims that spread on social media. On the day of the attack, i.e. Monday, the police announced that the suspect was born in Cardiff, Wales.

Protesters against illegal immigration in Leeds on Saturday.

“Your racist patriotism smells like fascism,” reads the counter-protester’s sign. A picture of Liverpool from Saturday.

For example, there were about a thousand anti-immigration demonstrators in Liverpool on Saturday, some of whom shouted anti-Islamic slurs, the BBC reports.

According to the media, a couple of hundred counter-protesters gathered in the city at the same time. Demonstrations against racism and fascism have also been organized in other parts of the country.