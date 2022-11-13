Britain | More than 40,000 migrants came across the English Channel to Britain during this year

This year, the most arrivals have been from Albania, Iran and Afghanistan.

Over 40,000 migrants have entered Britain across the English Channel this year, authorities said on Sunday. The number is a new record. Last year there were more than 28,500 visitors.

The number of arrivals has been steadily increasing, although the British government has tried to curb the number with, among other things, a plan to send those who are not eligible for asylum to Rwanda in Central Africa. However, the court blocked the implementation of the plan.

Last week the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain and France are preparing a new plan to curb immigration.