The solid gold coin, 22 millimeters (8.7 inches) in diameter, took 400 hours to mint and is valued at 15,000 pounds ($18,772), with a portrait of the 96-year-old queen on one side and the queen’s initials and surname above it. crown on the other side.

“Being the largest UK coin to date, the size and diameter of the piece have allowed us to achieve an exceptional level of precision and detail,” said Paul Morgan, Technical Director of the Royal Mint.

In a statement on Wednesday, the unnamed private collector said the coin’s design was a fitting tribute to the Queen.

The Royal Mint also issued 1.3 million 50pence coins to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne, an occasion that Britain celebrates over four days of nationwide events next month..