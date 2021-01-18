Britain Media information: The British government has considered quarantine hotels for tourists coming to the country

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab did not deny but did not literally acknowledge the plan.

Britannian the government has considered placing incoming passengers in quarantine hotels as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus. The British Foreign Secretary is saying this Dominic Raab according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Raab responded that the government “considered all possibilities” when asked about Sunday Times reports that the government is planning to set up quarantine hotels for travelers arriving in Britain.

According to the Sunday Times, hotels could follow the New Zealand model of “guided isolation” and utilize GPS positioning and facial recognition to ensure people follow the rules.

“We are going to strengthen controls at the borders to ensure that tourists arriving in the country have to show a documentary about the negative corona test they have to do to get on a flight,” Raab told Sky media.

“We also make sure that [Englannin kansanterveys­laitos] Public Health England monitors compliance with human quarantine regulations and ten days of voluntary isolation. ”