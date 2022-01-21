The British Ministry of Defense may send several hundred troops to NATO member countries neighboring Ukraine. This is reported by the newspaper on January 20 The Times with reference to departmental sources.

According to the publication, the UK wants to increase its military presence in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland as a “deterrent” for Russia.

The number of the British battle group in Estonia is estimated at 1.2 thousand people. Also in the country are tanks, armored vehicles, self-propelled artillery and air defense equipment of Britain.

It is noted that there are 140 British troops in Poland, and about a hundred in Ukraine.

On January 19, the British government supplied Ukraine with several thousand anti-tank guided missiles in case of a Russian “invasion”. Deputy Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom James Hippie noted that Ukraine is allegedly facing an “existential threat” from Russia.

Two planes with weapons from London landed in Ukraine on January 17, and on the 18th the last plane delivered anti-tank weapons. Presumably, we are talking about NLAW anti-tank systems.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that sending British weapons to Ukraine does not help reduce tensions.

Over the past month, a number of Western media have published information about the alleged plans of the Russian Federation to invade Ukraine. So, on January 7, The New York Times compiled and published a map with the alleged location of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected such data. On December 23, 2021, during a press conference, Vladimir Putin answered a question about alleged plans to invade Ukraine. According to him, because of such statements, one gets the impression that the Ukrainian side is preparing a new operation in the Donbass.

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that accusations against Moscow of a possible attack on Ukraine are a bluff, and they are trying to provoke Russia. He noted that the Russian Federation is trying to do everything possible to prevent provocations from the Ukrainian forces on the border.