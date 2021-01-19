Britain’s deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harris, said today, Tuesday, that it is possible to reopen schools in London and the southeast of England before the rest of the country, after the closure because the capital and surrounding areas were the first to be affected by the new strain of the Corona virus.

Harris said in a meeting of Parliament’s Education Committee today, Tuesday, that it is a “reasonable assumption” about the possibility of reopening some schools after the mid-term break in mid-February, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised.

Bloomberg News reported that the Johnson government has made fully reopening schools a major priority because it is at a time when it plans to find a path out of England’s third national lockdown.

Much depends on the prime minister’s pledge to vaccinate the most vulnerable people by the middle of next month, which ministers hope will allow for a gradual relaxation of physical distancing rules and enable the reopening of the economy.