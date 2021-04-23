Britain Margaret Keenan, 91, was the first in the West to receive a coronary vaccine and encourages others to get vaccinated: “I hope everyone does that”

The effective distribution of vaccines in Britain is reflected in the country’s coronavirus situation.

December 8 2020 Margaret from Keenan became the first British and thus also the first Westerner to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Just a week before Keenan’s 91st birthday, he received the first dose of vaccine from Pfizer and German Biontech.

In December, Keenan described herself privileged. He received the vaccine just under a week after it was approved by British health authorities.

Now, he says in an interview with news agency AFP that taking the vaccine was the best thing he did in his entire life.

“I feel it was a great honor to take it and be the first. I always tell everyone to go take the vaccine. I hope everyone does that, ”says Keenan, who has been retired for four years.

Keenan, who is in good shape, told AFP she was longing for a holiday trip.

Britannian an effective vaccination program has paid off. Currently, more than 33 million Britons have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and the protection it provides is visible.

Serious cases of the disease have decreased. British refreshing coronavirus status report shows that the number of deaths associated with coronavirus infection has decreased since January, as have the number of patients admitted to hospital. The number of coronavirus infections has also fallen sharply since January.

Keenan praised British public health care in the NHS for the effective distribution of vaccines. The first dose was given to Keenan by a nurse May Parsons, who is originally from the Philippines and has worked in British public health care on the NHS for almost a quarter of a century.

Parsons also described his feelings at this time as hopeful.

“Vaccinating Margaret felt like a spark in the dark. Now it feels like there’s really light at the end of the tunnel, ”Parsons said.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said on Friday, according to Reuters news agency, the country is starting to be on the neck in a pandemic.

“We will cope with this. There is no doubt that things would not be better now, ”Johnson said, although he still recalled caution and adherence to restrictions.

However, in line with Britain’s exit strategy, all restrictions would have been lifted by 17 June. The UK’s goal is for all adults to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by August.