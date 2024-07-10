A manhunt is underway in Britain for Kyle Clifford, 26, who fatally shot three women with a crossbow and then fled, Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said, citing three “horrific targeted killings” in Hertfordshire.

The three victims were related to each other and were 61, 25 and 28 years old, Simpson added at a press conference, explaining that “a crossbow” was used to kill them, but “other weapons could also have been used.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote in ‘X’ that she was being kept “fully updated” on the “truly shocking deaths of three women” in Hertfordshire. “I urge the public to provide the police with any information they have,” she added. British police have asked the killer to surrender.

The suspect in the triple murder is 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who – according to police – “may still be armed” and could be in London or the neighbouring county of Hertfordshire.