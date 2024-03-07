British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Thursday expressed his support for the delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

During a visit to the German capital, Berlin, Cameron said, “When it comes to long-range weapons, I can only talk about the British experience regarding how effective these weapons are in helping Ukraine.”

Long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles are among the weapons that Britain supplies to Ukraine. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refuses to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles because he fears that Germany will be involved in the current Ukrainian crisis.

Cameron strongly opposed the theory that the delivery of new weapons systems could lead to a widening of the crisis.

Cameron explained, after his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, “At every stage, it was said that if anti-tank weapons were given to Ukraine, this would be an escalation. No, this was not an escalation. If you give tanks to Ukraine, that is an escalation. No, that was not the case. If you give long-range artillery or long-range weapons to Ukraine, this is an escalation. “No, this is not an escalation.”

The British Foreign Secretary continued, “If what you are doing is helping a country to defend, then there should not be anything preventing you from helping that country.”