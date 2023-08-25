Britain.. major challenges
“I have a feeling / it won’t last.” So says Philip Larkin in his poem “Departure”, in which he bemoans the English countryside — the fact that development will soon cover all that is green and beautiful in his country, which is an island. Larkin wrote Verses in 1972 with a fear of the decline of the English countryside, and based on my visit to England and Scotland this summer, I would say his fears were premature. This is because the British “conservative” vision, of which Larkin was an eccentric representative, has always had a stronger “conservative” feature compared to its American cousin. The greenest kind of British province can be proud of its landscape: belts of green around major cities, old-looking little towns, country lanes still reserved for carriages, if you’re allowed to drive through.
Unfortunately, this province smells of death and mummification. For at a time when Europe generally appears to be in the doldrums compared to the United States, Britain has joined Italy as the continent’s sickest man: with standards of living far behind those of its neighbours, an economy stuck in a 15-year hibernation, and public services, including its system. The NHS he is proud of is admittedly in poor condition. The “Conservative” party, which held power during most of this period, is often blamed and held responsible for supporting austerity after the financial crisis and Brexit.
The deeper problem, however, is that the Tories are fixated on emotive positions rather than ideological conservatism — their constituency is older, owns property, and seems content to preserve the landscape so dear to Larkin’s heart by making building or development impossible anywhere. Indeed, this is a common problem for rich and aging countries, as I have said, but Britain has gone so far, with some estimates that house prices have never been so high compared to wages since the 1870s. . This punishes the younger generation in the short term, and deepens the long-term stagnation that delays marriage and having children.
It also negatively affects cultural debates, because governments in pursuit of growth have chosen to increase immigration even though their development plans have faltered — which does raise GDP somewhat, but at the same time makes the migrants themselves look like a cause. In rising housing prices, which increases feelings of mistrust.
For a look at the housing shortage in Britain, I recommend reading Samuel Watling’s article “Why Britain Doesn’t Build” in the online magazine Works in Progress, which describes the urban vision of the British Central Planning Commission after the Second World War: a system of “new towns”. Densely populated and connected to the center of London by the rail network, they are separated by many protected rural areas.
However, planners underestimated the importance of opposing massive construction even in the “new cities” areas, while it became impossible to reclassify the areas considered as a “green belt”, and therefore there was always less density and more protected lands than envisioned in the initial vision. As Britain grew richer and the number of homeowners increased, opposition to new building increased and central authority was left with theoretical authority but no real mandate – unable to decentralize and deregulate, or simply unable to pass new building.
During our summer visit, the Conservatives were once again frustrated as Secretary of State for Economic Development, Housing and Communities Michael Gove proposed new urban development of 250,000 homes around the university town of Cambridge – only to be promptly rebuked by a Conservative MP. He described Gove’s vision as “frivolous plans”.
In some ways, it seems unfair for an American to criticize this position, given how much my family enjoyed our country trips. But that is also part of the problem: selling the museum experience to American cousins makes money, but at the same time leaves Britain divided into a financial services economy and a tourism economy, making general prosperity difficult.
But let me end this article on a more positive and optimistic note. Perhaps this only reflects the path we took, because the places where we had the opportunity to see new developments in the United Kingdom were often much nicer than their American counterparts.
In Gough, who is considered a proponent of “beautiful and popular” development, and in King Charles III, who built experimental towns of traditional shapes, the UK has some leaders who understand a legitimate reason for people’s fear of new construction – the gloom and monotony that characterizes it. Lots of contemporary architecture, whether it’s an extension of suburban development projects or ugly things designed by Star Architects.
The bottom line is that Britain escaped some of this ugliness thanks to its zeal for conservatism. Accordingly, the ideal scenario is for the United Kingdom to return once again to growth and youthful hope, while remaining a guardian of beauty, and therefore that dynamism should not mean the end of “associations and church choirs”, but rather more of the other buildings that Philip Larkin’s verses touched upon.
* American writer
Published by special arrangement with The New York Times Service.
#Britain. #major #challenges
Leave a Reply