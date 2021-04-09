Speaking at the headquarters of the United States Department of State shortly after his inauguration, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. called the “rule of law” one of the “most precious democratic values” in the United States.

The notion, a central part of his foreign policy and his belief in international treaties and institutions, is both a thrust to the Trump Administration as a useful stick with which to hit China and Russia.

During a recent visit to Japan and South Korea, Secretary of State Antony blinken He rebuked Beijing for its “coercion and aggression”, for making extreme maritime claims in the South China Sea “that violate international law.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Department of State in Washington. (Mandel Ngan / Pool via AP)

However, people who want to weaponize the rule of law need to put their own houses in order first, and that includes making sure their closest allies do as well.

Britain’s current approach to international law – particularly the law of the sea – poses a serious problem for the United States.

The British Government recently published a foreign policy review on “Global Britain”.

The more than 100-page document points to a move away from Europe and a move closer to the Indo-Pacific region, which is based on a military alliance with the US: no relationship is “more valuable,” he says.

In particular, the document affirms the “absolute commitment of Great Britain to defend the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in all its dimensions ”.

Absolute? Not precisely.

Not in the case of Great Britain or the United States.

Both the US and Britain seem to see the law of the sea as a useful tool to hit China, especially after a legally binding arbitration ruling issued in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The court ruled that China’s claims over vast tracts of the South China Sea were illegal within the framework of international law, by violating the basic principles of freedom of navigation and the rights of other States.

The case was brought by the Philippines under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, known as UNCLOS, a binding global charter on all aspects of the world’s oceans adopted in 1982 after years of negotiations.

The US is one of the few countries that has not joined the treaty, but it supports most of the provisions because they reflect general international law.

The Convention is prized by the US Department of Defense for its clear rules on freedom of navigation, including for warships, and by other countries for its principles on marine conservation and fisheries, and for its system for resolution of disputes.

The State Department was quick to welcome the 2016 Philippines-China ruling.

David Cameron, the British Prime Minister at the time, warned China to respect him.

However, by ignoring its obligations under the treaty, Britain undermines the Biden Administration’s effort to use that same body of rules to curb China’s maritime claims.

The cause is a little-known group of 55 islands in the Indian Ocean known as the Chagos Archipelago.

For 150 years they were part of the British colony of Mauritius.

Then, in 1965, at the behest of the president Lyndon johnson, Britain decided to separate the islands from Mauritius and, just as the world agreed that the era of colonialism was over, created a new colony, called TBritish Indian Ocean Territory.

One of the islands, Diego Garcia, was leased to the US for a military base.

Mauricio achieved his independence in 1968, but without Chagos.

The population of the islands – some 1,800 people of color, mostly descendants of slaves – was forcibly evicted and transported to other parts of Mauritius, the Seychelles and Great Britain.

The episode had not been widely known, until now when these events again haunt Great Britain and, indirectly, the US.

Mauricio has long sought to recover Chagos, and his effort has been supported by India, the entire African continent, governments in Latin America and Europe, and by displaced Chagossians who never gave up hope of returning home.

In February 2019, the international Court of Justice (CIJ), in The Hague, ruled that Chagos had been illegally separated from Mauricio.

The decision, issued at the request of the UN General Assembly, is not legally binding on members of the UN, but offers an authoritative statement on the law, and the UN is obliged to abide by it.

Official UN maps have been modified to show that the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego García, It belongs to Mauritius, not Great Britain.

Three months after the ICJ’s advisory opinion, the General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution stating that Chagos was an integral part of Mauritius and called on Great Britain to will retire of the islands within six months, by November 2019.

The resolution also noted that Chagossians should now be able to return to their homes.

But the british they have refused to leave, which has resulted in another case before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, in Hamburg, Germany, a body that operates under UNCLOS, the treaty to which Great Britain proclaims its absolute commitment.

That court, in a case brought by Mauritius to determine the maritime boundary between its Chagos territory and the Maldives, ruled in January that the ICJ decision confirmed Mauritius’ sovereignty over Chagos and rejected Britain’s claims.

However, instead of leaving or allowing the Chagossians to return, Britain has ignored the bugs and the rule of international law.

Britain’s recent foreign policy review states that its armed forces will maintain a “permanent presence”In Chagos.

The British Government’s position disagrees with the principles it invoked in a diplomatic note sent to Beijing in September, in which it complained that China’s claim to have historic rights over areas of the South China Sea violates international law, UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitration ruling.

The cheeky double blackberryHe from Great Britain is grotesque and harmful.

Among other things, considering the US military base in Diego Garcia, undermines the Biden Administration’s effort to use UNCLOS to hold China accountable for its expansionism.

Mauricio has offered the US a 99-year lease on Diego Garcia, providing a long-term warranty missing from the current US agreement with Great Britain, which expires in 2036.

In return, the Chagossians could return to parts of Chagos.

A marine protection zone could be established to preserve a pristine maritime environment.

Finally the flag would be lowered in the last British colony in Africa.

It is a win-win proposition.

Safety, human rights and the marine environment are protected.

The rule of law, treaties and UNCLOS are promoted.

Accusations of hypocrisy and double standards would be blown away.

Philippe Sands is Professor of Law at University College London and the most recently author of “Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on the Trail of a Nazi Fugitive.” Send comments to [email protected]

© 2021 The New York Times