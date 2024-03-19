Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Britain | Magazine: A hospital employee is suspected of trying to steal Princess Catherine's health information

March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024

Catherine was treated at the London Clinic hospital in January after abdominal surgery.

Londoner a hospital employee is suspected of trying to extort the Princess of Wales Catherine's health information, says the British The Mirror magazine. It also tells about it The Guardianaccording to which the matter is being investigated.

Catherine was treated at the London Clinic hospital in January after abdominal surgery. According to information from the Mirror, during that time at least one employee allegedly tried to steal the princess's health information.

According to the Mirror's source, the hospital's management “immediately contacted Kensington Palace after learning of the incident and assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.”

The British Court did not comment on the matter to the Mirror or The Guardian, only stating that the matter belongs to the London Clinic. The police have also not confirmed whether they are investigating the matter. Instead, the British Information Control Center (ICO) has said that it has received a report of “data misuse” and is investigating the matter.

See also  The funeral caravan of Elizabeth II follows a route from Balmoral to Edinburgh

Catherine's the exact reasons for the operation have not been made public. Hovi has said that it is not cancer.

Catherine's state of health has recently been in the middle of many uproars and rumours, as she has been seen very little in public since being in the hospital in January. He is not currently performing his official representative duties.

