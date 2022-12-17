Britain | London opposes urinating in the street with “pee paint” that splashes the shower onto the urinal

People urinating on the street are being tried to be disciplined in London’s Soho. The walls are painted with “pee paint”, which causes the shower to bounce back into the urinal.

London

In the street urinals are a familiar problem in London’s Soho, famous for its restaurants and lively nightlife.

Now they are trying to discipline the urinals with the help of a special “pee paint”.

The exterior walls of the Soho district are painted with liquid-repellent paint, thanks to which the urine stream bounces off the wall back to the urinal.

About that announced on Wednesday the municipal decision-makers of the region on their website. The “Don’t pee off Soho” campaign is after that made news for example, The Evening Standard, a large free newspaper in the London area.

In Soho, urinating can be annoying, especially after Friday and Saturday nights. Urinating on the street has become more common after the nightlife became freer after the coronavirus restrictions.

“Residents and entrepreneurs have had enough”, city councilor Aicha Less said on the City of Westminster website.

Locals are also bothered by moving around their homes when there are people around the corner with their needs. Most people who urinate on the streets are men.

Although London’s Soho is popular with tourists and other visitors and revelers, only a few thousand residents live permanently in the area. Throughout the Westminster area lives about a fifth of a million people.

of the City of Westminster according to the annual cleaning costs are almost 950,000 pounds, i.e. more than one million euros. The bill falls on taxpayers.

People caught urinating on the street are threatened with a warning or a fine.

Warnings about “piss paint” and other countermeasures are given in advance, for example with posters in bars and restaurants and on social media.

To the area municipal authorities are encouraging celebrants for the use of public Toilets. There are also more than ten temporary public toilets in use from Thursday evening to Monday morning.

“In Westminster there are a lot of free public toilets that are open late. You can use them instead of defecating on the street,” the municipal councilor Patrick Lilley said on the Westminster website.