Britain Live broadcast at 5 p.m .: Christmas speech by Queen Elizabeth II

In a Christmas speech in British tradition, the head of state sums up the past year and wishes good luck to the next.

Britannian queen Elizabeth II, 94, gives his traditional Christmas Day speech at 5 pm Finnish time. The speech can be followed in the context of this article.

The Queen’s Christmas greeting has actually been recorded before, but it is seen as a live broadcast. In the UK, speech is traditionally broadcast on BBC and ITV channels always at 3pm local time.

Queen greet the past year in his Christmas greetings. It should probably not be difficult to guess which topic from 2020 will surpass the others. The corona pandemic has also affected the daily lives of the royal family. This time the royals did not come together even for Christmas. In 2020, Britain also seceded from the EU.

Queenly the speech has also been made a false video of artificial intelligence this year, the so-called deepfake video. Channel 4 will release their forged, fake video of the Queen later on Christmas Day.

With fake video, the channel aims to show how easily fully forged, real-looking videos can be made today. The matter was reported, for example, by a British broadcaster BBC thing where can also watch a snippet of the fake video.

The Royal House has not wanted to comment on the fake video, the BBC says. You can read more about fake videos, among other things from here.