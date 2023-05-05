The official ceremonies will begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to the church at Westminster at 6am, where the general public will be allowed into the viewing areas for the procession.

Crowds would line the road opposite the palace. People will also be directed to the official sites where large screens will be placed to transmit the festivities.

At 10:20 the procession will proceed to the great west door of Westminster Abbey. Breaking with tradition, King Charles will be seated in the royal Diamond Jubilee carriage rather than in the older royal golden carriage.

It is expected that the procession will arrive at the church shortly before eleven in the morning, and it is likely that the king will wear his military uniform instead of the traditional shorts and silk stockings worn by kings in the past.

The celebration will include pieces of music chosen by the King himself, twelve of which were written especially for this occasion.

The ceremony is expected to last just under two hours and for the first time members of the public will be invited to swear allegiance to the king, in a part of the ceremony that organizers call the “choir of millions”.

In another departure from tradition, women priests will play a prominent role in the ceremonies, and non-Christian religious leaders will also have a tangible role.

Coronation stage

The stages of the coronation ceremony include the acknowledgment… where King Charles will be introduced to the ‘parish’, a tradition dating back to Anglo-Saxon times.

The second stage witnesses the recitation of the coronation oath.

The third is anointing with holy oil.

Up to the moment of coronation, which is followed by sitting on the throne.

Sixty-two shots will be fired from the Tower of London.

6 shots fired during a procession of officers of the Royal Cavalry.

In an interview with Sabah, “Sky News Arabia”, journalist and writer Adel Darwish believes that the coronation ceremonies passed through new transition stations, among them.