Britain | Lawyer: Man kicked in the head by police fights for his life – Police suspended from office

Britain|The police kicked a man lying on the ground in the head on Tuesday. Britain’s independent police watchdog has started an investigation into the events.

in Britain at Manchester Airport on Tuesday kicked in the head the man is hospitalized and fighting for his life, his lawyer says in a British newspaper of The Guardian by.

The health of the man who was kicked in the head has deteriorated, the man’s lawyer says. According to the lawyer, bleeding has been detected in the man’s brain. The Guardian has not been able to confirm the information.

The police kicked a motionless man lying on the ground in the head on Tuesday in connection with the arrest. The incident was captured on video and has caused widespread criticism of the police’s actions.

The police officer who kicked the man in the head has been suspended, and Britain’s independent police watchdog has opened an investigation into the events.

The man’s family says they are traumatized and afraid to leave their home.

A video of the kicking can be seen below. The video may shock you.

FROM THE VIDEO it is not clear what happened before the man lay on the ground. Police in the Manchester area say the officers were attacked during the arrest in one of the airport’s terminals.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has said that he does not approve of the police’s actions, but also states that the situation is not black and white.

According to Burnham, the kicking was preceded by a rapidly progressing situation where there have been “problems” on both sides, and the events must now be carefully investigated.

According to a police release, one police officer’s nose was broken in the situation and two others had to be treated in hospital for their injuries.

Around two hundred protesters demonstrated at Rochdale Police Station in Greater Manchester on Wednesday over the incidents. At least another demonstration was also planned.