Britain | Law: The British Isis wife will not get her citizenship back

The woman has to stay in a prison camp in northern Syria and cannot return to Britain.

in Britain a court has decided not to restore British citizenship to a woman who joined the ranks of the extremist organization Isis in Syria at the age of 15. Among other things, the news covered the matter BBC and news agency AFP.

of Shamima Begum the lawyer had demanded that the woman’s British citizenship, which the Home Office took from her in the name of national security in 2019, be returned. However, the court held that the 23-year-old Begum is a security threat.

Consequently, he has to stay in a prison camp in northern Syria and cannot return to Britain.

Begum’s case has been closely followed since she fled to Syria with two of her peers in 2015. In Syria, she was married to an ISIS fighter and had three children, reports the BBC.