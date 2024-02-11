Britain | King Charles was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis

The monarch, who started cancer treatment, has given up his representative duties.

in Britain king Charles has been seen in public on Sunday for the first time since Buckingham Palace announced last Monday that the 75-year-old king is suffering from cancer, says, among other things CNN.

Charles, waving to the public, was seen walking the Queen on Sunday morning Camilla's alongside them on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church in the village of Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England.

About a hundred people had gathered on the spot on Sunday to follow the king's journey towards the church, he says BBC. People had gathered at the gates of the royal family's residences, but could not get inside the private area, as it is closed to the public until Easter.

King Charles has also made his first statement since his cancer diagnosis. The monarch “heartily” thanked everyone who had sent him well wishes.

the BBC according to the king also said that he was happy that telling about the diagnosis has, among other things, helped to highlight the work of organizations that support cancer patients and their loved ones.

The cancer was discovered when the king had been treated for an enlarged prostate in January. The Palace has not provided precise information about, for example, the quality of the cancer, but has emphasized that it is not prostate cancer.

Charles began regular cancer treatments on Monday. He has temporarily given up his representative duties.